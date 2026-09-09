Tadweer Group’s 2025 Sustainability Report highlights strategic growth, ESG progress

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group, the entity responsible for managing and advancing Abu Dhabi’s waste and resource management sector, has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress across its environmental, social and governance performance.

In 2025, Tadweer Group diverted more than 3.5 million tonnes of waste from landfill, achieving an overall diversion rate of 37.7%, while continuing to strengthen the infrastructure and capabilities supporting Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy.

Also in 2025, Tadweer Group expanded its operational and energy-recovery capabilities by operationalising Tadweer Environmental Services and Solutions (TESS) and Tajmee’e, its AI-powered waste collection and transportation arm. The Group also acquired a strategic stake in the Emirates Waste-to-Energy plant, while construction of the Al Bihouth Waste-to-Energy plant reached 65% completion, advancing the infrastructure needed to recover greater value from non-recyclable waste.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said, “2025 marked an important year of strategic growth for Tadweer Group as we strengthened our operations and invested in the infrastructure and capabilities needed to recover greater value from waste. We remain focused on building the partnerships, technologies and integrated solutions that can turn waste into resources and energy, supporting our ambition to divert 80% of Abu Dhabi’s municipal solid waste from landfill by 2031.”

Tadweer Group also reduced its Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 75,695 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent compared with 2024 and assessed 100% of its operational sites for climate-related risks, strengthening its approach to environmental performance and resilience.

Progress also extended across Tadweer Group’s people, communities and governance. The Group continued to advance workforce diversity, national talent development and Emiratisation, while delivering 293 community engagement initiatives promoting responsible waste management. It also directed 96.1% of its procurement spend to local suppliers, supporting domestic businesses and strengthening local supply chains.

Tadweer Group also joined the United Nations Global Compact in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices, and secured four new ISO certifications covering greenhouse gases, governance, water efficiency and circular economy practices.

The 2025 Sustainability Report was developed with reference to leading international sustainability reporting frameworks and standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Global Compact, the ADX ESG Disclosure Guidelines 2025 and the SASB Waste Management Standard.