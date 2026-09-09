FHS World 2026 to open in Dubai on 29th September

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World 2026 has released its latest line up of government representatives and industry leaders to speak at the Middle East’s largest, most influential hospitality investment event, taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, 29th September to 1st October 2026.

The Bench, organiser of FHS, announced that Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, will join more than 100 global industry leaders on its speaker list. Bin Touq will deliver the opening keynote address titled “The UAE Growth Engine: Tourism, Investment and the New Economy”.

The FHS World 2026 agenda covers everything from investment to innovation, sustainability to staffing, and technology to tourism trends, all in line with this year’s event theme, Reinvest in our Future. Delegates will experience three days of keynote speeches, panel discussions, presentations, and roundtable debates, as well as a plethora of events, networking sessions and receptions.

Ali Shahid, CEO, The Bench, said, “Capital is moving, markets are changing, and the future of hospitality is being shaped now. FHS World brings together the investors, owners, operators and innovators making that future happen. For 21 years, the UAE has been our home and a global meeting point for hospitality investment. We look forward to bringing our community together in Dubai once again.”

As well as a robust speaker list and an unmissable agenda, FHS World 2026 features its usual array of focussed events, awards and off-site visits.

Among them is FHS Living, rebranded from its previous title of the Branded Residences Forum to incorporate a wider, investment-led platform covering the seven living asset classes, taking place on Thursday, 1 October.

The Startup Den, one of the most anticipated events in the FHS calendar, is also back on the agenda, giving entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to plug directly into the region’s fastest growing hospitality and F&B ecosystem. FHS Saudi Arabia winner was Sabrine Chennaoui, Chief Executive Officer, MONSAPO. Commenting on her win earlier this year she said: “Winning the FHS Startup Den was a major milestone for us. It validated the relevance of our solution within the hospitality industry and gave us strong visibility among hotel groups, investors and industry leaders. More importantly, it reinforced our conviction that innovation in hospitality can combine operational efficiency with measurable environmental impact.”

FHS World offers investors unparalleled access to high-value deal-making opportunities in one of the fastest-growing hospitality markets with dedicated event features including the FHS Dealroom, an exclusive showcase featuring premier real estate investment opportunities and cutting-edge projects. In additon, investors have access to the Investors Lounge, an exclusive invite-only networking zone and the Investor Breakfast, designed to connect senior decision-makers with high-value opportunities and focused discussion.

FHS World 2026 is also set to celebrate the industry pioneers whose careers reflect excellence, innovation, and a commitment to inspiring future generations of hospitality leaders, with the FHS Leadership Award. This year’s winner, to be announced on Tuesday, 29 September, will join an esteemed collection of title-holders, including Muin Serhan, CEO of Amsa Hospitality, who won at FHS Saudi Arabia 2026, and Abdulla Ahmed AlMoosa, Founder & Chairman, A.A. ALmoosa Enterprises, who was awarded at FHS World 2025.

Networking will be woven throughout FHS World, with dedicated opportunities designed to help delegates make valuable connections and maximise their time at the event. A Newcomers Session will offer practical guidance on navigating the summit, complemented by speed networking and an AI powered matchmaking app connecting attendees with relevant industry peers. Conversations will continue beyond the conference sessions at the Welcome Reception at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, while a padel tournament, beach Pilates, breathwork and meditation sessions will provide more informal settings in which to connect.