Minister of Family: Charter reflects UAE’s proactive vision for stronger, more cohesive families

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that the approval of the “Post-Separation Charter – Year of the Family” reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to reinforcing family stability and strengthening its cohesion.

She noted that the Charter also embodies the UAE’s approach to promoting the family’s role as a fundamental pillar of social development, the primary nurturing environment for future generations, and a cornerstone in building a cohesive and sustainable society.

The Minister of Family said, “The Charter marks an important addition to national efforts to strengthen family stability. It highlights the importance of developing frameworks that support families throughout the different stages of family life, respond to their needs and help preserve their cohesion.

“It also reflects a proactive approach to addressing family challenges by promoting greater awareness and responsibility, and by creating an environment that is better equipped to protect children and support their wellbeing.”

She added that the Charter marks an important shift in the way the post-separation period is approached. It places shared parental responsibility at its core, seeks to shield children from parental disputes, and encourages greater cooperation between parents in matters relating to their upbringing, education and care.

This approach, she said, will help reduce the impact that family disputes can have on children and provide them with a more stable environment in which they can grow and develop in a balanced way.

She stressed that the initiative is aligned with the objectives of the “Year of the Family”, particularly its focus on strengthening family cohesion and fostering a stronger sense of shared responsibility towards family members.

The Minister of Family also emphasised that supporting family stability and protecting children require close coordination between families and national institutions.

She noted that the Ministry of Family is working to strengthen this integrated approach by developing policies and initiatives that respond to families’ needs, foster a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding, and support parents throughout the different stages of family life.

She affirmed that the Ministry will continue to advance an integrated national ecosystem for families, helping to provide children with a safe and stable environment, enabling them to shape their future and supporting their active contribution to the UAE’s continued progress.