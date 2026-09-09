ICESCO connects Sharjah youth to global knowledge

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah organised a Digital Twin experience at its premises on Tuesday as part of the Knowledge Youth Forum 2026.

The initiative enabled participants in the UAE to follow the forum’s activities and engage with them live, connecting with its sessions, speakers and participants from various countries.

The Knowledge Youth Forum is an international platform that brings together young people, experts, policymakers and innovators from different countries to exchange knowledge and expertise, strengthen intergenerational dialogue, and provide young people with an active space to participate in discussions on future issues and sustainable development.

The organisation of the Digital Twin experience by the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah reflects its commitment to strengthening youth participation in international knowledge initiatives and events. It also provides practical opportunities for young people to participate and engage directly, supporting their role as active partners in shaping a future based on knowledge, innovation and sustainability, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a platform for knowledge exchange, international dialogue and youth empowerment.

The Digital Twin experience coincided with the Knowledge Youth Forum 2026, which is being held at ICESCO’s headquarters in Rabat, Morocco, under the theme “From Crisis to Sustainability”.

The forum is organised in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme, as part of an international platform aimed at strengthening youth participation in discussions related to knowledge, innovation and the future of sustainable development.

As part of the Digital Twin experience, the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah welcomed participants from diverse backgrounds, including young people interested in knowledge and development, students from several UAE universities, as well as professionals and specialists working in knowledge and development fields.

The office had previously contacted a number of universities and invited their students to participate in the forum’s activities from its Sharjah premises.

The experience went beyond conventional live-stream viewing, enabling participants in Sharjah to engage directly with the forum’s sessions, ask questions and take part in dialogues and discussions. This provided them with a more immersive and interactive knowledge experience, bringing them closer to speakers and participants and to the content of sessions addressing issues and challenges directly relevant to the future of young people and communities.

The activities of the Knowledge Youth Forum 2026 took place simultaneously across five cities, originating from Rabat and extending to Digital Twin centres in Sharjah, Cairo, Baku and Kazan. The initiative represents an innovative model for expanding participation in international events and enabling young people in multiple cities to engage directly with forum sessions and exchange views and ideas with participants and experts.

The initiative reflects ICESCO’s commitment to empowering young people and strengthening their role in shaping the future of knowledge and innovation by expanding their access to international platforms and events, while providing a supportive environment for dialogue, the exchange of ideas, and the acquisition of knowledge and skills. This, in turn, enhances their ability to contribute to building more sustainable, knowledge-based societies.