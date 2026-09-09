Professional Programme of 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair sheds light on latest trends in publishing, protection for creators’ rights

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 13th to 18th September 2026, is set to present a comprehensive Professional Programme that sheds light on the rapid transformations reshaping the publishing industry, bringing together leading publishers, experts, and specialists from the UAE and around the world.

The programme aims to discuss the future of books, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, intellectual property, rights exchange, translation, and the evolving behaviours of readers and markets.

Alongside publishers’ programmes and specialised events, the professional programme reflects the Fair’s growing role as a global platform for developing the publishing industry and the creative industries, strengthening professional partnerships, and exchanging expertise between Arab and international publishers. This aligns with the UAE’s vision to support the knowledge economy, promote innovation, and develop the cultural and creative industries, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for culture and knowledge.

The sessions of the Professional Programme will take place across several platforms, most notably Don Quixote and Abu Dhabi+, and will address inspiring topics and issues directly related to the future of the book industry, such as global educational publishing, intellectual property protection, artificial intelligence in libraries, shifts in reader behaviour in the digital age, and opportunities for cooperation among global publishing markets.

The programme opens with the Quality Education and Academic Publishing Conference, featuring a session on ‘Global Educational Publishing’, which discusses the latest innovations and global trends in the field, including digital transformations and their role in supporting the educational process. Speakers include Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association; Gvantsa Jobava, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA); Mohamed Rachad, President of the Arab Publishers’ Association; and Dr Luo Lin, Dean of the School of Foreign Languages and Cultures at Beijing Language and Culture University.

The session will be moderated by Dr Ahmad Elsaid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bayt Al Hikma Culture Group.

The conference will also feature a session titled ‘Digital Educational Publishing: Promise, Pitfalls and Possibility’, which explores the key challenges facing publishers and professionals in the education sector, as well as the new opportunities made possible by modern technologies and evolving trends in education. Participants include Santiago Romero, Director General of the Spanish National Association of Publishers of Books and Teaching Materials (ANELE); Dr Lolowa AlMarzooqi, Associate Vice Provost at New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi; Dr Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Centre for Future Studies at the University of Dubai; and Liu Hongjie, Deputy Party Committee Secretary at China Education Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd. The session will be moderated by Dr Aishah Alyammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education.

The Conference concludes with a session titled ‘Takeaways from the Quality Education and Academic Publishing Conference’, which will summarise the key findings and recommendations of the conference and formulate them into an actionable roadmap serving the educational publishing sector locally and globally. Moderated by Emirati author Jamal Al Shehhi, the session features Ye Bo, Vice President of Higher Education Press in China, and Ahmed Rashad, Member of the Executive Committee of the International Publishers Association.

Meanwhile, the session ‘What the Market Actually Wants: Bridging the Gap Between Publishers and Readers’ will examine the dynamic relationship between readers’ needs and publishers’ priorities, as well as how data and analytics can inform publishing decisions and identifying new and trending topics. Participants include Ameera BuKadra, Emirati author and publisher, and chairwoman of the Emirates Publishers Association; Dr Latifa Al Hajj, general manager of Boumelha Publishing and Distribution; and Reem Madkour, founder of Dardasha and winner of the ‘She’s Next in Publishing’ Programme. The discussion will be moderated by Asma Siddiq Al Mutawaa, founder and chairwoman of Al Multaqa Literary Salon.

The professional programme also addresses the transformations imposed by the digital age on the publishing industry and ways to protect intellectual output in a session titled ‘The Theft of Ideas: Fighting Piracy in the Digital Age’. The session focuses on intellectual property rights in digital publishing, the challenges facing publishers and distributors in combating piracy, and innovative strategies for protecting literary and intellectual content. Participants include Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association; Zeinalabedin Khairy, author and critic; and Vera Castiñeira, copyright counsel at the International Publishers Association. The discussion will be moderated by Ahmed Rashad, Member of the Executive Committee of the International Publishers Association.

In the same context, the session ‘The Future of Libraries in Light of Artificial Intelligence Developments’ will explore the prospects for knowledge institutions amid rapid technological developments. It will examine libraries’ transition from traditional to new models; the role of readers and academic and cultural institutions, in this transition, the new methods and tools for advancement, and the opportunities and challenges face by new libraries.

The Professional Programme continues with a literary session titled ‘What the Stranger Left Unsaid: The Hidden Worlds of Years of Exile’, which spotlights the novel ‘Years of Al-Maghar’, tracing its protagonist’s journey through disorientation and his search for identity and belonging. Participants include Mustapha Rajouane, Arabic language teacher and researcher in rhetoric and discourse analysis, and Mariam Al Zarooni, an Emirati author and poet. The session will be moderated by Abeer Alharthi, copy editor, Creative Content Department at the ALC.

Furthermore, the Programme sets the stage for international cooperation with a session titled ‘Unlocking a Sustainable Collaboration between African and Global Publishing Industry’, which explores the reality of publishing markets in Africa and Southeast Asia, opportunities for exchanging rights and expertise, and building sustainable partnerships between different parties.

The programme also dedicates more space to protecting the rights of authors and creatives with the session ‘Intellectual Property and Rights Protection: From Legislation to Impact’. The discussion explores the legal foundations and legislation governing the rights of creators and innovators in the UAE, the mechanisms for protecting the ideas and creative works of writers and publishers, and the role of intellectual property in supporting innovation and economic growth. Participants include Dr. Mohammed Al Kamali, Board Member of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association; Dr Abdulrahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry of Economy; and Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association. Meanwhile, Yasmine Aissaoui, Communications Executive at the Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, will moderate the session.

Moreover, the programme’s agenda will focus on ‘Reading in the Age of Digital Transformation’, exploring the shifts in readers’ behaviour and preferences, the impact of technology on digital content, and strategies for adapting to new trends and leveraging technological innovations to expand access to knowledge and literature.

The Professional Programme’s diverse themes complement the international presence of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, with exhibitors from 95 countries and around 1,500 events tailored to all categories of visitor. With its professional, dialogue-based, and practical components, the Programme underscores the ALC’s commitment to supporting the publishing industry, equiping local and Arab publishers with the tools of the future, strengthening translation and rights exchange, and fostering cooperation between global markets. These efforts contribute to producing intellectual and creative content capable of competing and reaching global audiences, while enhancing the presence of the Arabic language.

The Programme aligns with the professional initiatives that the Fair offers to support publishers and facilitate partnerships, particularly ‘Spotlight on Rights’. This initiative provides publishers with opportunities to purchase of translation rights and convert of books into digital and audio formats, thereby strengthening cooperation between Arab and international publishers and expanding the reach of Arabic content across various media.

The presence of artificial intelligence and digital transformation in the ADIBF Professional Programme, reflects the Fair’s commitment to keeping pace with the future of the book industry, especially amid the growing use of modern technologies in content development, digital and audio books production, analysis of reader interests, and rights management. At the same time, the programme emphasises the importance of preserving the authenticity of content and creators’ rights, while developing the skills of publishers and professionals working in the sector.

The 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will be held under the theme ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’, reflecting its openness to global cultural experiences and its commitment to expanding prospects for intellectual dialogue, connecting books with new technologies and creative industries, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global platform for supporting knowledge, publishing, and inter-civilisational dialogue.