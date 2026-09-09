Ministry of Culture to participate in Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture will participate in the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026 (ADIBF), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13th to 18th September under the theme ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’.

The Ministry will present a comprehensive cultural and knowledge programme at the event, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Emirati creatives and fostering broader cultural dialogue.

The Ministry’s participation, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, underscores its strategic vision to leverage the Fair’s stature as an international platform that brings together writers, intellectuals, publishers, and cultural institutions.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “The ministry’s participation in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair provides an important opportunity to engage directly with writers, intellectuals, creatives, publishers, and cultural institutions. It reflects our longstanding belief that cultural fairs are no longer merely platforms for showcasing books, but have become spaces for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and partnerships that contribute to the development of the cultural sector.”

He added, “Through our participation this year, we are keen to present a programme that goes beyond introducing the Ministry’s initiatives to create meaningful opportunities for engagement with the cultural community, listen to the aspirations and needs of creatives, and discuss the issues shaping the future of the UAE’s cultural landscape. In this context, we will announce the launch of ‘Reading Retreat’ and the ‘National Gathering of Emirati Writers and Intellectuals’, two initiatives that embody this vision.”

He further affirmed that the Ministry of Culture views books and reading as fundamental pillars of building a knowledge-based society, strengthening national identity, and equipping future generations with the tools for critical thinking and creativity. He noted that investment in culture is an investment in people and in the future of the nation.

The Ministry’s programme at the Fair will feature a wide range of events and activities aimed at fostering engagement and cultural exchange with local and international cultural institutions. These will include meetings with participating institutions, prominent figures, and leading cultural personalities, as well as hosting them at the Ministry’s pavilion to exchange experiences and insights, explore opportunities for collaboration, and build new cultural partnerships.

The Ministry’s pavilion will also showcase a range of its policies, projects, and services designed to support and empower creatives, while highlighting programmes that contribute to the development of the UAE’s cultural and creative sectors.

The programme will feature a series of cultural sessions and seminars addressing a range of themes, including ‘Developing the Creative Environment: Empowering Creatives and Publishers and Strengthening Their Role in Fostering a Culture of Reading’, ‘Reading Starts at Home: The Role of Family and Society in Building a Reading Community’, ‘When UNESCO Preserves the UAE’s Memory: Ahmed bin Sulayem and UAE University’, ‘National Heritage Registers: Documenting Memory and Safeguarding Identity’, ‘From Grant to Legacy: Creatives Shaping the UAE’s Cultural Future’, and ‘Celebrating Excellence: National Honours for Cultural Pioneers and Knowledge Makers’. The programme will also explore the relationship between reading culture and technology through a session titled ‘Digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence and Accessibility: Towards Creating New Pathways to Knowledge and Fostering a Culture of Reading’.

The programme places particular emphasis on empowering youth and children through a series of sessions and youth dialogues organised in collaboration with the UAE Youth Council for Culture and National Identity. It will also feature children’s reading sessions and workshops in partnership with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The Ministry will further highlight Emirati cultural publications by showcasing a selection of its own publications, as well as works by creatives who have benefited from grant programmes, including the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity, the Joint Cultural Publications Series, and national identity publications. Book-signing events will also be held for new works by authors who have received grants under the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity. In addition, the Ministry’s pavilion will showcase a collection of works that have received the Al Burda Award, particularly in the fields of Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation.

Attendees can also look forward to the announcement of a number of new initiatives and projects aimed at supporting and developing the cultural sector while enhancing community and creative engagement. These include the launch of the strategic plan of the UAE Youth Council for Culture and National Identity, in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, as well as the signing of several cooperation agreements with strategic partners.

As part of its participation in the Fair, the Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, will organise ‘Reading Retreat 2026’. The initiative marks ten years since the UAE declared 2016 the ‘Year of Reading’ and enacted the ‘Reading Law’, which serves as a national framework for shaping the UAE’s reading culture and setting strategic directions and national priorities for the coming decade (2027–2037).

‘Reading Retreat 2026’ aims to examine the transformations, challenges, and opportunities shaping the reading ecosystem, drawing on lessons learned over the past decade to develop a comprehensive and forward-looking vision. It will also support the development of policies, initiatives, and enablers that strengthen the presence of reading in daily life and reinforce its role in building a knowledge-based society. This will align with developments across the cultural, educational, and technological landscape while enhancing integration among the various entities and institutions concerned with reading across the UAE.

The Ministry will also host the ‘National Gathering of Emirati Writers and Intellectuals’, an annual national platform that brings together a select group of Emirati writers, intellectuals, publishers, thinkers, and creatives with representatives of government entities and decision-makers. The Gathering aims to foster direct dialogue between the cultural sector and government institutions, hear the aspirations and challenges of writers and intellectuals, and explore opportunities to further develop the UAE’s cultural and creative ecosystem.

The Gathering will also examine the future of the literature and publishing sector and anticipate its needs and priorities for the coming period. This will contribute to shaping strategic policies, initiatives, and enablers that support Emirati talent, enhance the presence and dissemination of Emirati literature locally, regionally, and internationally, and further consolidate the UAE’s position as a vibrant hub for creativity, publishing, and cultural industries.

The Ministry’s participation further advances its vision to support creatives, promote reading, empower youth, showcase Emirati publications, safeguard national identity, preserve heritage, and develop impactful cultural partnerships.

The Fair’s 2026 edition will feature around 1,500 events, with exhibitors from 95 countries, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s and world’s leading cultural and knowledge platforms.