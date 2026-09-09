RAK Properties, Rakbank launch first off-plan home financing solution

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Properties has partnered with Rakbank to introduce a first-of-its-kind financing solution designed to make off-plan property ownership more accessible and rewarding for customers looking to invest in Ras Al Khaimah’s vibrant residential property sector.

RAK Properties and Rakbank customers will benefit from enhanced flexibility by enabling them to access financing at different stages of their property purchase. Primarily focused on off-plan homes, customers can benefit from tailored financing solutions, exclusive offers and a seamless experience that provides confidence and certainty throughout the process.

Buyers can make a low initial investment to unlock access to structured financing solutions. The attractive offers support the entire journey from construction to handover subject to eligibility and applicable terms and conditions.

This will be rolled out to select off-plan and under construction RAK Properties developments, including Skai, Quattro Del Mar, Solera, NURA, Anantara Residences, Anantara Villas, ENTA, Lunara on The Strand , Mirasol 1, Mirasol 2, Beach Villas and The Edge.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, said, “Our goal at RAK Properties is to make owning a premium residence in Ras Al Khaimah as attractive and easy as possible. By partnering with RAKBANK on this exclusive product, we’re pleased to offer one of the most accessible home financing solutions on the market. More than a standard mortgage product, this highly tailored and flexible financial pathway gives buyers total confidence from the off-plan stage all the way to handover. With this first-of-its-kind solution, RAK Properties is setting a new benchmark within our Emirate’s fast-moving real estate sector.”

Raheel Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Rakbank, said, “Buying a home is one of life’s biggest milestones and, for many people, the fulfilment of a long-held dream. Our role is to help make that dream feel more achievable. Through our partnership with RAK Properties, we are giving eligible customers greater flexibility and support throughout the journey, from construction to the moment they receive the keys to their new home. It is another way we are making banking simpler, more human and more connected to what matters most in our customers’ lives.”