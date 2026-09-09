Al Seer Marine capitalises on strong tanker values with profitable sale of VLCC

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Seer Marine (ADX: ASM), a frontrunner in advanced maritime solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, today announced the completion of the sale and delivery of the VLCC Twin Pollux Tanker, generating a profitable exit as part of the Company’s ongoing active fleet management strategy.

The transaction reflects Al Seer Marine’s disciplined, countercyclical approach to fleet management. The Company chose to realise value at a time of attractive asset prices, capturing returns from the investment and creating capacity to pursue new opportunities with stronger return potential.

The decision comes as ASM continues to actively manage its commercial shipping portfolio against changing market fundamentals and a shifting geopolitical environment. By maintaining flexibility across its asset base, the Company can respond to market cycles and allocate capital selectively as new opportunities emerge.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said, “Active fleet management requires discipline around both investment and divestment. The profitable sale of Twin Pollux demonstrates our ability to identify the right point in the market to realise value and redeploy capital where we see stronger return potential. We will continue to manage our portfolio with the same discipline, remaining focused on opportunities that strengthen Al Seer Marine’s position and create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

The transaction forms part of Al Seer Marine’s broader approach to building a high performing maritime portfolio through operational expertise, active asset management and selective investment. As an IHC subsidiary, ASM draws on the Group’s Dynamic Value Networks, which connect businesses, capabilities and opportunities across sectors and global markets to unlock synergies and support long-term growth.

Al Seer Marine will continue to evaluate opportunities across commercial shipping and its wider maritime platform, maintaining a disciplined approach to investment as it advances its long-term growth strategy.