ADX, CoSSE sign MoU to expand cross-border trading between Middle East, Southern Africa

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and the Committee of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Stock Exchanges (CoSSE), representing 14 stock exchanges across southern Africa, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate and coordinate the exploration, assessment, and potential connection to the thriving Tabadul network by participating SADC capital market exchanges.

Under the agreement, the CoSSE will serve as the coordinating body for member exchanges who are interested in entering further discussions pertaining to the Tabadul Hub. CoSSE brings together exchanges across SADC, an economic bloc comprising 16 countries , working to enhance regional financial integration, promote sustainable economic development, and foster a resilient financial ecosystem. CoSSE member exchanges collectively comprise more than 776 listed companies, with a combined market cap of $1.3 trillion.

The partnership formally recognises the opportunities to strengthen cross-border capital market connectivity, investor access, post-trade services, the exchange of best market practices, and strategic cooperation between the SADC region and the UAE.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said, “The collaboration with CoSSE marks another milestone in ADX’s global collaboration efforts in fostering mutually beneficial relations, broadening access and strengthening cross-border investment connectivity. As investors’ demand for regional diversification continues to grow, this partnership will help connect dynamic capital markets, enhance liquidity, and create new opportunities for investors across the UAE and the SADC region.

This partnership reinforces our commitment to upholding Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic and globally connected investment center and long-term economic vision for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.”

Complementing these remarks, Collen Tapfumaneyi, the Chairperson of the Committee of SADC Stock Exchanges (CoSSE), said, “This MoU with ADX marks a significant step forward in CoSSE’s mission to deepen regional financial integration and open new pathways for our member exchanges to connect with global capital markets. As we work to harmonise regulatory frameworks and enhance liquidity across the SADC region, this partnership with one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world gives our member exchanges a valuable opportunity to explore the benefits of the Tabadul network, broaden investor access, and strengthen the trade and investment ties between Southern Africa and the UAE. We look forward to working closely with ADX to translate this agreement into tangible outcomes for our markets and investors.”

Operated by the ADX, the Tabadul Hub serves as a leading cross-border trading platform built to meet growing investor appetite for seamless regional access. Connecting 11 member exchanges with over US$1 trillion in combined market capitalization, Tabadul links more than 700 listed companies with over 11 million registered investors. Trading values on the platform reached 13.5 billion dirhams so far in 2026, surpassing total 2025 volumes.