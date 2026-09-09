Hikmet Hajiyev to speak at Euronews Forum during Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Press Club announced that Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, will participate in the Arab Media Summit 2026, set to take place in Dubai from 15 to 17 September.

Hajiyev will participate in a session at the Euronews Forum on the second day of the Summit. The Forum forms part of a wider programme featuring political leaders, decision-makers and prominent media figures from the region and around the world.

Hajiyev has extensive experience in diplomacy and foreign policy, having held senior positions in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Administration, as well as overseas diplomatic postings. His career has spanned international relations, security and foreign policy.

The participation of political leaders and international figures reflects the breadth of the Arab Media Summit’s discussions and its role as a leading platform for media professionals and decision-makers to exchange perspectives on key regional and global issues.