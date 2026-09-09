Abu Dhabi Festival’s 23rd edition opens October 10 with global artists

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival will commence on 10th October under the theme “The Wisdom of Culture”, featuring an exceptional artistic and cultural programme bringing together a select group of leading international artists and Emirati talents.

This edition coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, celebrating its journey in supporting creativity and promoting cultural dialogue and exchange.

The festival will open with a concert by the UAE National Orchestra, conducted by Maestro François López-Ferrer, while world-renowned composer Hans Zimmer will present an exceptional performance in Abu Dhabi as part of his world tour.

The programme will feature a series of musical, operatic and ballet performances by international artists and ensembles, alongside a prominent presence by Emirati artists. It will also launch the Children’s Biennale at Umm Al Emarat Park from 6th November to 6th December, as the first outdoor biennial dedicated to children in the Middle East, in celebration of the Year of the Family in the UAE.

The festival continues its mission to support young talents and advance cultural diplomacy through educational and community programmes and international events, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for culture and the arts.