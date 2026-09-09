MoHRE reports 15% decline in number of establishments violating labour market legislation in H1 2026

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced a 15% decrease in the number of private sector establishments violating labour market legislation during the first half of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.

The decline reflects the effectiveness of the Ministry’s inspection and compliance system and the continuous development of its monitoring tools, leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, data analytics, risk indicators, and awareness programmes to enhance compliance and support the stability and competitiveness of the labour market.

The Ministry explained that its inspection teams conducted approximately 212,000 visits during the first half of this year as part of a smart monitoring system that helps direct inspection efforts towards high-risk establishments and activities, thereby raising the efficiency and accuracy of monitoring and inspection operations.

The number of cases referred to Public Prosecution also decreased by 49%, with just 490 cases reported, down from 962 during the same period last year, which indicates a notable decline in serious violations that require referral to judicial authorities.

Findings from the inspection campaigns revealed that the most prominent violations detected were recruiting or employing workers without securing the necessary permits and approvals in accordance with applicable legislation, in addition to violations related to the non-payment of wages through the Wage Protection System (WPS), and submitting incorrect data or documents to the Ministry.

The Ministry stressed the importance of ensuring private sector establishments commit to securing all required permits and approvals before recruiting or employing workers, in addition to disbursing all due wages through the Wage Protection System within the specified timeframes.

These measures safeguard the rights of both workers and establishments, and prevent them from committing violations and subsequently incurring legal action.

The Ministry’s inspection system relies on digital tools and advanced analytical techniques that support inspectors in identifying risk indicators and targeting priority cases. It also includes communication and reporting channels, which enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and objectivity of supervision efforts.

The Ministry continues to develop the capabilities of its inspection teams, equipping them with modern tools and practices in the field of labour inspection.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed that it would continue to develop its inspection and compliance system, while strengthening its partnerships with employers in order to enhance preventive compliance with legislation. This, in effect, serves to protect the rights of all parties to the employment relationship, creating a safe, stable, and competitive work environment.