Emirates National Schools continues to support outstanding, gifted students through scholarship programme

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools continues its efforts to support and attract academically outstanding and gifted students through its Scholarship Programme for the 2026–2027 academic year, providing educational opportunities for students from Grade 6 through Grade 12 and supporting the development of their capabilities within an educational environment that fosters creativity, innovation and leadership.

The Scholarship Programme was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in the 2023–2024 academic year. The programme comprises two main categories: the Academic Merit Category, for students who demonstrate outstanding levels of academic excellence and achievement, and the Gifted and Talented Category, for students with exceptional talents, skills and achievements.

Students are selected based on specific criteria and conditions that ensure their eligibility for the scholarship and its continuation. Since its launch, the programme has successfully attracted and supported a number of outstanding students, reflecting its objectives of fostering a culture of excellence and nurturing talent.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Emirates National Schools, affirmed that the Scholarship Programme stands as a direct embodiment of this vision, providing exceptional educational opportunities that empower students to pursue continued excellence, unlock their full potential and further develop their capabilities within an inspiring educational environment that integrates academic excellence, national identity, innovation and future readiness.

He expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for its unwavering commitment to education and human development. He placed particular emphasis on the valued patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Emirates National Schools and His Highness’ steadfast commitment to advancing its educational system and empowering the schools to keep pace with the highest global practices and leading international trends. This continued support contributes to preparing generations equipped to carry forward the UAE’s journey of achievement and development.

He said, “Investing in gifted and talented students is an investment in the future of the nation. It is rooted in the vision of our leadership, which has placed people at the heart and centre of development.” He added, “The programme serves as a powerful catalyst for students, providing them with opportunities to deepen their knowledge, strengthen their skills and develop their talents, transforming their potential into achievements that contribute to serving their nation.”

The 2026–2027 cohort comprises approximately 75 male and female students from 14 nationalities. Emirates National Schools regularly reviews the programme, its criteria and implementation mechanisms to further strengthen its ability to identify and attract talented students, broaden access to the programme and ensure a lasting and sustainable educational impact.

Emirates National Schools affirmed that the programme forms an integral part of a comprehensive framework dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, ambition and innovation, contributing to the development of a generation that takes pride in its national identity, is equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel, and is empowered to compete and play an active role in shaping the future.