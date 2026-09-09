ADIHEX concludes with exceptional success, attracting more than 481,576 visitors over 10 days

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, the twenty-third edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) concluded with exceptional success, attracting more than 481,576 visitors over 10 days, a growth of 27% compared to the previous edition in 2025.

The exhibition received widespread local and international acclaim from exhibitors and visitors. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club, this edition set a new milestone as the largest and most vibrant since the exhibition's launch in 2003, extending for the first time in its history to a 10-day programme in response to strong community demand.

Held under the theme ‘A Legacy of Pride’, the 2026 edition of ADIHEX further strengthened its status as a prestigious international platform, embodying the UAE's deep commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering innovation in outdoor sports, hunting, and sustainable hunting activities.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers' Club, said, “As the Emirates Falconers’ Club celebrates 25 years of safeguarding this heritage, the current edition of ADIHEX has demonstrated the remarkable progress achieved since the exhibition’s inception in 2003. What began as a heritage-focused gathering has evolved into the region’s premier platform for falconry, hunting, equestrian sports and outdoor activities.

“The record participation and exceptional success of this edition reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for preserving Emirati heritage in hunting, equestrian sports and traditional activities, while also highlighting its role as a leading economic hub supported by a diverse range of sectors and industries.”

Al Mansoori expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE’s wise leadership for its continued support of the exhibition and its ongoing success. He also extended his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, patron of the exhibition, for his unwavering support of this landmark cultural and heritage event. He reaffirmed the Club’s commitment to supporting environmental conservation efforts and promoting Emirati heritage globally through ADIHEX, the Club’s flagship annual event.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The current edition delivered record-breaking results across all key performance indicators, making it the largest edition in the exhibition’s history since its launch in 2003. These achievements would not have been possible without the limitless support of our wise leadership and the generous patronage and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose support has been the cornerstone of the exhibition’s exceptional success.

“We also extend our thanks to all partners, exhibitors and visitors. We look forward to building on these achievements to further enhance the exhibition’s competitiveness and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the events industry in the region.”

Al Dhaheri explained that the exhibition attracted more than 481,576 visitors over its 10-day run, recording an unprecedented increase of more than 27% compared with the previous edition. It also brought together leading experts, specialists and enthusiasts across its 15 sectors, representing 71 countries, alongside enthusiasts from the hunting, equestrian, camping and outdoor recreation communities and related industries. He noted that this success reflects the vision of the UAE leadership and its continued commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage while supporting innovation and sustainability across diverse sectors.

Al Dhaheri noted that the exhibition welcomed more than 481,576 visitors over its ten-day run, recording a remarkable 27% increase compared with the previous edition. The event brought together leading experts, specialists and enthusiasts across its 15 sectors from 71 countries, alongside visitors interested in hunting, equestrianism, camping, outdoor sports and supporting industries. This success reflects the UAE leadership’s vision and ongoing commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage while fostering innovation and sustainability across multiple fields.

Al Dhaheri noted that the exhibition welcomed more than 481,576 visitors over its ten-day run, recording a remarkable 27% increase compared with the previous edition. The event brought together leading experts, specialists and enthusiasts across its 15 sectors from 71 countries, alongside visitors interested in hunting, equestrianism, camping, outdoor sports and supporting industries. This success reflects the UAE leadership’s vision and ongoing commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage while fostering innovation and sustainability across multiple fields.

ADIHEX 2026 also recorded the sale of 618 falcons during the exhibition and accompanying auctions, representing record growth of more than 44% compared with the 2025 edition. These results reinforce the exhibition’s standing as one of the world’s leading platforms for the sale of elite falcons. In addition, 426 falcons were registered under the ADIHEX Badge, qualifying them to participate in both the President’s Cup Falconry Competition and the Ghayathi Falcon Competition, further strengthening the exhibition’s role in supporting the heritage of falconry and promoting excellence within the sport.

The eight falcon auctions held during ADIHEX 2026 featured rare and prestigious bloodlines, including three falcons that sold for more than AED 1 million each. A Pure Gyr Ultra White falcon set a new global auction record after being sold for AED 2.1 million, the highest price ever achieved for a falcon at auction. This record-breaking sale was followed by two additional sales worth AED 1.5 million and AED 1.1 million, contributing to the most successful falcon auction programme in ADIHEX history.

The outstanding performance of this year’s falcon auctions reflects the continued strength of the falconry sector and confirms ADIHEX’s role as a premier platform for showcasing elite falcons, connecting breeders and buyers, and preserving one of the region’s most treasured cultural traditions.

The exhibition occupied a total area of 107,000 square metres, representing a 17% increase compared with the 2025 edition, highlighting its continued growth and expanding local and international participation.

This exceptional edition welcomed record visitor numbers from around the world, alongside 2,405 exhibitors and brands representing 71 countries, including six countries participating for the first time. The exhibition’s footprint expanded to 107,000 square metres, an increase of 17% compared with 2025.

The 23rd edition featured 15 distinct sectors: Falconry; Hunting Tourism & Safari; Veterinary Products & Services; Preservation of Environment & Cultural Heritage; Hunting & Shooting Sports, Guns & Equipment; Equestrian; Arts & Crafts; RVs & Caravans; Fishing Equipment & Marine Sports; Hunting & Camping Equipment; Outdoor Leisure Vehicle Equipment; Camel; Arabian Saluki; Knives; and Souq.

The live Arena featured new and returning competitions and displays, including the Falcon Beauty Contest, Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest, the Arabian Horse Auction, International Dog Show and Emirati Handler's Competition, drawing thousands of visitors and providing an exciting showcase of cultural displays.

ADIHEX's 23rd edition not only broke records but also reaffirmed its role as a global ambassador for the UAE's unique heritage and its vision for the future. ADNEC Group remains committed to expanding the exhibition's international reach, programme diversity, and community engagement in coming editions.

ADNEC Group would like to thank all sponsors of the event, including Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Al Fares Tent, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Premier Motors, AD Ports Group, Caracal, Focus Hunting Tools and Equipment (By IGG), Carlex Design, Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH, Ludwig Schiwy, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise and Development, GAC, Tadweer Group, UR OFFROAD Trading LLC, K2 Holding, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, B.O.N Natural Product, Zaman Alandi Watches, Retag Oud, Oud Al Khoori, Super Oud Perfume, Abdul Rashid Oudh & Perfumes, Leslie Perfumes, Al Rawnaq Perfumes, Mohd. Hilal Group and Mistoria Perfumes.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2027 will return to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 27 August to 5 September 2027, with even greater ambitions to showcase the region’s rich heritage, highlight the latest innovations in hunting and equestrian pursuits, and strengthen international partnerships.

Building on the remarkable success of 2026, the next edition promises an expanded programme, more exhibitors from around the world, and unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages. We eagerly await welcoming you once again to celebrate tradition, culture, and progress at ADIHEX 2027.