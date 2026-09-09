Dubai Derma 2026 attracts 400 exhibitors, 1,800 brands from 115 countries

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma 2026), currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has attracted more than 400 exhibiting companies representing over 1,800 global brands from 115 countries, with the sisterly Republic of Korea recording the largest national participation.

The exhibition features the “Match and Meet” programme within the “Derma Business Hub”, enabling exhibitors to hold direct meetings with senior decision-makers, distributors, importers, and procurement officials from hospitals, medical and cosmetic clinics, and skincare centres, to explore cooperation opportunities and conclude deals in a specialised business environment.

Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, today toured Dubai Derma 2026 Conference and Exhibition, reviewing its latest scientific developments and innovative technologies in dermatology, lasers and aesthetics, as well as the platform it provides for leading experts and specialists from around the world to exchange expertise and knowledge and showcase the latest clinical practices.

The global aesthetic medicine market is expected to grow from US$110.32 billion in 2026 to US$252.63 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.66%.

This growth is attributed to increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, the expanding use of artificial intelligence to personalise treatments, growing interest in regenerative aesthetic therapies, as well as the growth of medical tourism and increasing consumer interest in preventive beauty and wellness solutions.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA).

The event is officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the GCC League of Dermatologists and Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS).