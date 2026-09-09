Dubai Police, Digital Dubai use AI to make workforce planning smarter

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police and Digital Dubai have launched a new artificial intelligence system designed to help ensure that workforce skills and operational needs are better matched, bringing smarter, faster and more data driven decision making to shift management.

The AI Assisted Shift Management System analyses operational requirements, matches them against employees’ skills and specialisations and recommends the optimal distribution of personnel according to approved controls.

The technology marks a shift from traditional scheduling procedures towards an intelligent workforce management model that can help improve readiness, operational efficiency and the way human resources are deployed.

The system , a registered IP for Dubai Police, brings together workforce data and operational requirements, allowing artificial intelligence to analyse needs and support more accurate decisions about personnel deployment.

It connects planning, implementation and monitoring, providing a broader picture of workforce distribution, coverage levels and operational readiness.

It can also help organisations respond proactively as operational requirements change, while allowing employees to focus more of their time on higher value responsibilities.

Major General Dr Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander in Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, said artificial intelligence is being approached as a strategic enabler rather than simply another technology.

“At Dubai Police, we view artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler for developing our work, improving the way we utilise human resources, and enabling leaders to make faster and more accurate decisions based on data.”

The system was developed in partnership with Digital Dubai as part of efforts to create more efficient, flexible and proactive government operating models.

Major General Dr Murad said its importance lies in its integration with the wider operational environment, linking planning, implementation and monitoring while providing a more comprehensive understanding of workforce allocation and readiness.

Dubai Police will continue adopting digital and intelligent solutions that strengthen institutional excellence and future readiness, both in internal services for employees and external services provided to the community.

Matar Saeed Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said the system demonstrates the next stage of government digital transformation.

“We are moving artificial intelligence from a tool that supports government work to an integrated capability that helps redesign processes, anticipate needs and turn data into actionable decisions.”

He said the objective is not simply to add a technological layer to an existing process, but to use technology to rethink how work itself is carried out, making operations smarter, more flexible and more efficient.

The joint project, he added, reflects Dubai’s approach to government integration by starting with genuine operational needs and using digital infrastructure, data and artificial intelligence to develop solutions with a measurable impact on operational efficiency, readiness and employee experience.

The system is delivered through the Smart Employee application, enabling departments and employees to manage and monitor shift related matters through an integrated interface.

For leadership, a unified dashboard provides an updated, real time view of workforce presence, employee distribution and coverage across work locations.

It also provides indicators to assess the efficiency of workforce allocation, supporting strategic decisions based on accurate and current data.

The technology is not intended to remain limited to Dubai Police. Digital Dubai will make the AI Assisted Shift Management System available to government entities across the emirate, allowing the technology to be used on a wider government scale.

The system forms part of the Government Resources Planning systems (GRP) developed and managed by Digital Dubai. The GRP ecosystem serves more than 80 government entities and supports areas including human resources, payroll, finance, supply chain and asset management, alongside associated digital and smart solutions.

The new system also represents a practical step towards Dubai Police’s development of specialised AI agents that integrate with institutional systems and turn data into decisions and actions.