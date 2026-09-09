50 Emirati runners carry message of giving to Beijing

HUAIROU, Beijing, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, in partnership with the Government of Huairou District of the People’s Republic of China, has announced the completion of preparations for the 2026 Zayed Charity Run and Huairou Great Wall Marathon, scheduled to take place on 27 September in Huairou, Beijing, for the second consecutive year.

The event will bring together 15,000 participants, including 50 Emirati runners, in a celebration that combines sport, humanitarian action and stronger bonds between peoples. Following the success of last year’s edition, the return of the event further strengthens the Zayed Charity Run’s presence in China and advances its global mission of giving and serving communities.

The event is organised in cooperation with the People’s Government of Huairou District of Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Athletics Association and the District Sports Bureau, in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run and with the support of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Beijing, alongside the sponsorship of leading UAE companies, including ADNOC, L'IMAD, Mubadala and EDGE.

The programme features the main 42-kilometre marathon and the 21-kilometre half marathon, with the run classified as an A1-level event by the Chinese Athletics Association.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the return to Beijing for a second consecutive year reflects the success of the previous edition and the growing confidence in the run as an international platform that brings together sport and humanitarian values.

“We return to Beijing with preparations complete for a new edition, welcoming 15,000 participants, including 50 Emirati runners, in a scene that embodies the power of sport to unite people around a purpose that transcends competition. Through this edition, we are building on the success achieved last year, while the Zayed Charity Run continues at every destination to carry the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his enduring values of extending a helping hand and serving humanity. “Giving remains at the heart of the Run’s mission in every edition.

He added, “We are proud of our growing partnership with our Chinese partners and the organising authorities, and of the close cooperation that has enabled the Run to return for a second consecutive year. We look forward to the 2026 edition establishing the Zayed Charity Run as a global platform that brings people together through sport, giving and humanitarian action. We also extend our sincere thanks to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Beijing for its continued support and its role in strengthening cooperation and coordination between the Emirati and Chinese sides, contributing to the success of this initiative.”

This year’s event further reinforces its humanitarian mission by allocating 50% of the run proceeds to support Huairou Hospital, demonstrating the initiative’s commitment to creating a tangible community impact and translating the values of giving into direct support for the local community.

This approach reflects the principles upon which the Zayed Charity Run was founded, transforming a passion for sport into a force for giving and harnessing international partnerships to serve humanity. As runners set off against the backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic historic landmarks, the participation of the UAE delegation, alongside thousands of runners from China and around the world, sends a clear message: the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in kindness and giving knows no borders, reaching hearts and creating an enduring impact long after the race has ended.