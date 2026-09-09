Ras Al Khaimah concludes AIM Congress participation, showcasing investment opportunities

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Ras Al Khaimah participated in the 15th edition of AIM Congress, held from 7th to 9th September at Dubai World Trade Centre, through a unified pavilion bringing together a number of the Emirate’s leading economic, development and service entities.

The pavilion reflected Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to strengthening its presence at major international economic and investment platforms and showcasing its diverse investment opportunities and competitive advantages.

The participation of the entities under the Ras Al Khaimah pavilion reflected the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to continue developing an integrated economic and investment ecosystem and enhancing the Emirate’s competitiveness.

Through the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, participating entities showcased Ras Al Khaimah’s business environment and competitive advantages to investors, business leaders and decision-makers from around the world, alongside promising projects and investment opportunities across a range of key sectors.

Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The Government of Ras Al Khaimah’s presence at AIM Congress reflects the emirate’s drive to strengthen its engagement with global markets, expand its network of economic and investment partnerships, and attract further high-value investment that supports economic diversification and sustainable development. Ras Al Khaimah offers a competitive business environment, specialised economic zones, advanced infrastructure and integrated financial and banking services, alongside a growing portfolio of real estate and tourism developments, transport solutions and innovation.”

He added, “AIM Congress is a global platform that brings together leading investors, policymakers, business leaders and experts from around the world. It provides an important forum to examine economic and investment trends, explore opportunities for collaboration and partnership, and strengthen connections between markets, capital and promising investment projects.”

The pavilion brought together Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK), Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), RAK Properties, Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Marjan. The participating entities showcased their services, initiatives and projects, highlighting the breadth of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic and development landscape.

Their collective presence reflected the close coordination between Ras Al Khaimah’s economic, development and service entities. Together, they represent an ecosystem spanning private-sector support and company formation, banking and specialised economic zones, innovation and technology, real estate and tourism development and transport and infrastructure, providing investors with the services and support they need to establish, expand and grow their businesses.

The pavilion provided a unified platform to showcase Ras Al Khaimah’s investment opportunities and projects, while enabling participating entities to engage directly with investors, companies and international organisations to explore potential collaboration and partnerships and identify new avenues for investment across the Emirate’s priority sectors.