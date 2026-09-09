Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Massad Boulos in Washington D.C

WASHINGTON, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Dr. Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, in the U.S. capital, Washington D.C.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination across areas of mutual interest, particularly on issues related to the African continent.

Furthermore, the two sides explored several issues as well as regional and international developments, and exchanged views on efforts aimed at enhancing security, stability, and peace, and advancing development paths leading towards regional development and prosperity.

The two sides affirmed the importance of continued consultations and coordination on issues of mutual interest, which reflect the depth of strategic relations between the UAE and the U.S.