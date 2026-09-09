Ras Al Khaimah Chamber expands trade ties at AIM Congress 2026

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in AIM Congress 2026 in Dubai from 7th to 9th September, which brought together representatives from more than 190 countries.

During the congress, the Chamber signed six cooperation agreements with government entities, financial institutions and an academic institution, reflecting its efforts to expand its network of partners and strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's presence on the global trade and investment map.

The Chamber also held meetings with international delegations, investors and financial institutions to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment cooperation.

The agreements were signed at the Ras Al Khaimah Government pavilion in the presence of Mohammed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors, and were signed on behalf of the Chamber by Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber.

The agreements were concluded with the Cybersecurity Council, Federal Youth Authority, TRENDS Research and Advisory, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Mashreq Bank and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK).

Mohammed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi also held a series of meetings with senior officials and representatives of participating countries.

He met Shri Aman Arora, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Investment Promotion of the Government of Punjab, India, as well as Boma Donatus, Director-General of Cameroon's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA).

Al Nuaimi also met Ayaz Batyrkulovich Baetov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tamshi Special Financial and Investment Zone.

Al Nuaimi said the agreements, meetings and partnerships held on the sidelines of AIM Congress 2026 were expected to open new horizons for trade and investment cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah's business community and its counterparts in global markets.

He added that the Chamber was keen to capitalise on the congress as a leading international platform for promoting trade and investment and building strategic partnerships.

Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, said AIM Congress 2026, by bringing together decision-makers, government officials, investors, representatives of financial and banking institutions and business leaders from around the world, provided an important opportunity to showcase Ras Al Khaimah's competitive advantages and promising economic and investment opportunities.

He added that participation in the congress would further strengthen the emirate's position as an attractive destination for business and investment.

The cooperation agreements were signed with the Cybersecurity Council, represented by Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; TRENDS Research and Advisory, represented by Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of the Centre; the Federal Youth Authority, represented by Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Authority; the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, represented by Bassam Alameddine; Mashreq Bank, represented by Fernando Murillo, Head of Retail Banking at the Group; and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK).

The agreements focus on strengthening cooperation, exchanging expertise and knowledge, stimulating investment flows and joint projects, and capitalising on Ras Al Khaimah's competitive advantages and economic potential.

They are also intended to support trade and investment growth, strengthen strategic economic opportunities and open new investment horizons that contribute to a sustainable and inclusive future.

Meetings with representatives and delegations from participating countries also explored innovative ideas and initiatives to strengthen trade and investment relations, identify available opportunities and develop long-term partnerships that support shared development goals.