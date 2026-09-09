Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts Al Ain-Indonesia forum to boost economic cooperation

AL AIN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Al Ain Branch of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, hosted the Al Ain-Indonesia Trade and Tourism Forum, bringing together government officials, private sector representatives and entrepreneurs from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with their Indonesian counterparts.

The forum provided a platform for the two business communities to exchange expertise and explore sustainable trade and investment partnerships in high-growth sectors, including agriculture and food, logistics, tourism and hospitality.

Participants also discussed market trends and opportunities to expand economic exchange and private sector cooperation.

During the event, Abu Dhabi Chamber and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of West Java signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen coordination in trade, investment, talent development and human capital.

The agreement will support engagement between businesses, facilitate knowledge exchange and promote commercial opportunities while helping companies identify trusted partners in both markets.

The programme featured presentations and panel discussions on the economic environment and investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as opportunities available to investors and entrepreneurs in Indonesia.

Mohammed Mattar Al Shamsi, Projects Manager at the Al Ain Office of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), presented an overview of Abu Dhabi's investment ecosystem and its support for business expansion and investment growth.

Participants were also briefed on Trade Expo Indonesia 2026, scheduled for October, and the opportunities it offers UAE companies to explore Indonesian products, services and businesses and establish new commercial partnerships.

The event also witnessed the announcement of a commercial agreement between KN Coffee Nusantara and Limited Coffee Roaster in Al Ain. Under the agreement, KN Coffee Nusantara will supply premium Indonesian coffee products to Limited Coffee Roaster, building on an existing commercial relationship that has generated transactions exceeding US$1 million.

The agreement will support the expansion of Indonesian coffee exports to the UAE by providing high-quality products at competitive prices, supported by reliable logistics and shipping solutions.

Ali Mohammad Al Marzooqi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to building effective bridges between business communities in line with our vision of empowering the private sector within a leading global economic ecosystem. The Al Ain-Indonesia Forum strengthens connections between the business community in Al Ain and across Indonesia, while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and new avenues for growth and expansion."

He added, "The memorandum of understanding between Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of West Java is an important step in supporting private sector cooperation and opening new channels for joint action. We remain committed to helping businesses access promising markets and developing relations with Indonesia in ways that strengthen partnerships between companies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and their Indonesian counterparts."

Judha Nugraha, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, said, "Indonesia offers vast opportunities for international businesses across multiple sectors, and we are pleased by the interest shown by the business community in Al Ain. As the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year, this gathering reflects our shared commitment to advancing economic ties by bringing institutions together, exchanging ideas and identifying practical areas for cooperation."

"We look forward to seeing these efforts lead to sustainable economic partnerships and invite UAE companies to participate in Trade Expo Indonesia 2026 this October to discover further opportunities with their Indonesian counterparts," he added.