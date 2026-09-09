Dubai Derma 2026 spotlights AI, dermoscopy advances in skin cancer detection

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Amer Ahmad Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, visited the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma 2026), where he reviewed the latest scientific developments and technologies in dermatology, laser and aesthetics.

Sharif highlighted the event's role as a global platform bringing together leading experts and specialists to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest clinical practices.

Clinical innovation, interactive learning and regional collaboration shaped the second day of the 25th edition of Dubai Derma 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, with a programme featuring AI-enabled dermoscopy, complex case analysis, Ciné Fikr Derma and the 3rd Regional Associations Assembly Meeting.

Held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Dermatology & Aesthetics,” Dubai Derma 2026 features more than 340 speakers, over 70 scientific sessions and more than 350 lectures. Its scientific and educational programme also includes 65 case studies, more than 40 professional poster presentations, over 50 workshops, more than 30 practical workshops and 11 live clinical sessions, with participation from 17 international scientific associations.

The scientific programme covered dermatological research, diagnostic technologies, therapeutic advances, new medicines, clinical cases and cosmetic and surgical dermatology. Discussions addressed skin cancer diagnosis, inflammatory and pigmentary disorders, hair and scalp conditions, rare diseases, regenerative medicine, laser and energy-based treatments, patient safety and psychodermatology.

Particular attention was given to the evolving role of dermoscopy and its integration with artificial intelligence in supporting the early detection of skin cancer and improving clinical decision-making.

Discussions also examined the integration of clinical expertise and digital intelligence, as well as the use of dermoscopy-guided high-frequency ultrasound to assess basal cell carcinoma, predict histological subtypes and support preoperative margin evaluation.

Professor Peter Soyer, Inaugural Chair in Dermatology at The University of Queensland, said, “I am pleased to participate in Dubai Derma 2026, one of the world’s leading forums for advancing dermatology through innovation, collaboration and education. In my presentation, R-evolution of Dermoscopy, I traced the development of dermoscopy over the past 30 years, from handheld devices to AI-enabled diagnostics.”

He added that integrating technological innovation with clinical expertise can strengthen the early detection and management of skin cancer and improve patient outcomes.

Ciné Fikr Derma provided an interactive clinical learning format using a filmed dermatological scenario as the basis for expert-led analysis and discussion. Participants examined diagnostic and treatment approaches, as well as the clinical and human dimensions of the case.

The session, Beyond the Skin: Humanity, Dignity and Connection in Dermatology, featured Alia Galadari, Consultant Dermatologist; Dimitre Dimitrov, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Khalifa University; and Mohamed Abdelkarim, Head of the Dermatology Department at Dibba Hospital, Emirates Health Services.

The second day also placed strong emphasis on case-based learning through the Junior Dermatologists Case Presentation and the four-part Residents Case Presentation Competition. Emerging specialists presented challenging cases involving rare genodermatoses, autoimmune and systemic diseases, treatment complications, emerging therapies and complex diagnostic challenges.

Dedicated sessions by the Jordanian Society of Dermatology and Venereology, Syrian Arab Society of Dermatology, Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists, Pakistan Association of Dermatologists and Emirates Dermatology Society added regional perspectives on cancer therapy reactions, psychodermatology, leishmaniasis, dermatophytosis, regenerative medicine, pigmentation disorders, aesthetic treatments and AI-assisted dermoscopy.

Alongside the scientific programme, the 3rd Regional Associations Assembly Meeting brought together senior leaders from 11 dermatology associations, societies and organisations to explore closer regional cooperation.

Discussions included support for Dubai Derma and Dubai’s bid to host the 27th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) in 2031, highlighting the emirate’s position as a global hub for science, innovation and international exchange.

Participants included the Emirates Dermatology Society, Pan Arab League of Dermatology and Asian Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, alongside associations and organisations from Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Pakistan and India.

The exhibition at the Za’abeel halls continued to support industry engagement through business meetings, technology demonstrations and applied learning. The Derma Business Hub and its Matchmaking programme connected exhibitors with buyers and decision-makers, while workshops, demonstration rooms and live clinical sessions allowed specialists to assess products and techniques.

Reflecting the event’s international reach, companies and brands from around the world are participating in the exhibition, with the Republic of Korea recording the largest participation by country.

Dubai Derma is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA). It is officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Pan Arab League of Dermatology, GCC League of Dermatologists and Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS).