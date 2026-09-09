Al Ain to host Terra World Congress on earthen architecture in April 2027

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) and the International Scientific Committee on Earthen Architectural Heritage have announced that the 14th Terra World Congress on Earthen Architecture will be held in Al Ain from 19th to 22nd April 2027.

The congress marks a historic milestone as the first of its kind to be held in the Arab region, bringing together leading researchers, practitioners and heritage experts from around the world to discuss the future of earthen architecture and exchange expertise and knowledge.

Held under the theme Managing Change in Earthen Cultural Landscapes, the congress will highlight ways to protect and conserve earthen architectural heritage amid contemporary environmental, cultural and urban challenges.

Preparations for the congress are continuing through a series of specialised initiatives and events in architecture and earthen heritage, further strengthening Al Ain's position as a global destination for dialogue and innovation in cultural heritage conservation.