Dubai Press Club Platform to host series of activities at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced a diverse programme of interactive activities to be hosted at its dedicated platform during the Arab Media Summit 2026.

Running throughout the three-day Summit from 15th to 17th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the platform will bring together media professionals, writers, experts, trainers and representatives of leading global media and technology platforms and organisations through a wide-ranging interactive programme.

The DPC Platform will serve as one of the Summit’s key spaces for engagement, extending conversations about the future of media beyond the main sessions into an interactive learning environment. Participants will have opportunities to learn from global expertise, develop new skills, engage directly with media and content professionals, and explore the tools and technologies reshaping the industry.

Marking the silver jubilee of the Arab Media Award, the DPC Platform will record 25 podcast episodes over the three days of the Summit. The series will bring together writers, thinkers and media professionals who have contributed to the development of Arab media, alongside current and former members of the Arab Media Award Board and winners across the Award’s categories.

The conversations will revisit key moments from the Award’s 25-year journey through professional and personal experiences, perspectives and reflections spanning different generations of Arab media.

Reflecting one of the Summit’s key themes this year, the DPC Platform will place a strong emphasis on investing in Arab media talent and developing skills in technology, data and artificial intelligence to support the development of media organisations and newsrooms that are better equipped to compete and keep pace with global transformation.

A series of masterclasses and specialised workshops will provide opportunities for professional learning and development in collaboration with leading global media organisations and technology platforms. The programme will bring international expertise and practical experience directly to media professionals, content creators, media students and young talent.

Participating platforms and organisations include YouTube, Google, TikTok, Spotify, Moniify, Viory Video News Agency and Euronews. The programme will also feature the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT), a global leader in applying behavioural science to public policy and government services, as well as IMI Media Academy, part of the IMI media group and a premier leadership development and training platform, which will deliver specialised training focused on communication management during crises.

Alongside its focus on technology and emerging platforms, the DPC Platform will provide a dedicated space for books and authors through a series of discussions and book signings, giving audiences an opportunity to engage with prominent Arab and international writers and media professionals participating in the Summit.

Wedad Kahoor, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said, “We wanted the Dubai Press Club Platform to be a space where participants can go beyond listening to discussions about the future of media and engage more closely with the tools and expertise shaping that future. The programme therefore combines knowledge with practical learning, while connecting media professionals, young talent and content creators directly with leading global platforms, organisations and experts.”

Ruqaya Al Jaberi, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said, “The accompanying activities have been designed as an integral part of the Summit experience, providing participants with different spaces for dialogue, learning and engagement. The Summit not only looks ahead to the transformations shaping media, but also brings together those driving these changes and gives audiences the opportunity to engage directly with them.”

Amna Al Ebri, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said, “The silver jubilee represents an important moment in the Award’s journey, but it is also an opportunity to revisit part of the history of Arab media through the people who contributed to that journey and experienced its transformations. The podcast series will document experiences, ideas and perspectives spanning different generations.”

Al Ebri added, “We want the celebration of 25 years to also mark the beginning of a conversation about the years ahead, the media we want to create, and the skills and values the next generation will need in a world changing at an unprecedented pace.”

The Dubai Press Club Platform reflects the wider vision of the Arab Media Summit 2026 as a space that goes beyond discussing the future of the sector to bring together the people, tools and ideas shaping that future. Its programme connects dialogue and knowledge with practical experience and professional development.

Through its wider programme, the Summit continues to bring together prominent media and thought leaders and decision-makers from the region and around the world, reinforcing its role as a platform for exchanging diverse expertise and perspectives and advancing deeper conversations about the transformations reshaping the media industry.