Allianz Trade opens new DIFC office, strengthens GCC presence

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Allianz Trade, a global leader in trade credit insurance, has opened a new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), reinforcing its long-term commitment to the GCC and marking a further milestone in its regional expansion.

The move to DIFC Square follows the establishment of Allianz Trade Middle East Limited (ATME Ltd.) as a private company limited in DIFC. ATME Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and licensed to conduct the financial services activity of “Insurance Management” from its registered DIFC office.

ATME Ltd. acts on behalf of Euler Hermes Italy in relation to its reinsurance arrangements and works with local fronting partners to provide trade credit insurance solutions across the region.

Spanning around 5,200 square feet, the new office has been designed around sustainability, innovation and employee wellbeing. The paperless workspace will serve as a hub for Allianz Trade's expanding regional operations.

Across the GCC, Allianz Trade's activities are supported by more than 70 employees across ATME Ltd. and its designated fronting partners.

ATME Ltd. also received Great Place to Work certification for the period from June 2026 to June 2027, reflecting its focus on creating an inclusive and supportive workplace.

Dario Locatelli, Senior Executive Officer of Allianz Trade Middle East Limited, said, “Our new office at DIFC Square represents an important milestone in Allianz Trade's continued growth in the GCC. More than a new workspace, it reflects the progress of our business, our continued investment in the region and our long-term ambitions.”

He added that establishing the company's new home within one of the world's leading international financial centres reinforces the strategic importance of the GCC to Allianz Trade while supporting greater collaboration and more sustainable and efficient ways of working.

DIFC provides a regulatory and business environment supporting the continued development of the global insurance and reinsurance industry across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said, “We congratulate Allianz Trade Middle East Limited on the opening of its new office at DIFC Square, marking an important step in expanding its trade credit insurance and risk management platform in the region.”

He said Allianz Trade's decision to expand its DFSA-regulated presence in DIFC reflected the strength of its global operating model and DIFC's role as a hub for internationally regulated insurance, reinsurance and risk intelligence firms.

Jaffery added that the company's expertise in cross-border trade, credit risk management and partnerships with regional insurers would further strengthen DIFC's insurance ecosystem and support businesses across the GCC and beyond.