Dubai opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2027

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Registration has opened for police tactical teams worldwide to take part in the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027, as Dubai prepares to host the eighth edition of the international competition for specialised tactical teams.

The challenge will take place from 23rd to 27th January 2027 at Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, bringing together special police units, rapid intervention teams and tactical teams from around the world to test their skills, readiness and teamwork.

The Organising Committee encouraged participating teams to register early to allow sufficient time to prepare for the competition.

Over five days, teams will compete across five challenges designed to test their tactical, physical and technical capabilities. Points will be awarded for each performance, with the team recording the highest cumulative score crowned the overall winner.

Beyond competition, the event provides an international platform for tactical teams to exchange expertise, compare capabilities and learn about the latest global practices in rapid intervention operations.

The UAE SWAT Challenge has grown into one of the world's largest competitions dedicated to specialised tactical police teams. Its sixth and seventh editions secured Guinness World Records recognition for the largest number of countries participating in a SWAT team competition.

The challenge also allows teams to assess their operational efficiency and readiness through demanding scenarios while testing the tactical, physical and technical skills required in rapid intervention operations.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public, allowing spectators to attend the competitions and support participating teams throughout the five-day event.