MOI participates in Global Anti-Scam Summit America 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the International Cooperation Department, took part in the Global Anti-Scam Summit America, held in San Francisco, US.

The Ministry participated as a strategic founding member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA).

The summit brought together decision-makers, specialists, government officials, law enforcement agencies, consumer protection bodies, and representatives from the financial services, technology, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and civil society sectors.

Discussions covered international cooperation, the exchange of expertise, and practical, sustainable measures to counter fraud in its various forms.

Lieutenant-Colonel Saeed Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director of the International Cooperation Department and a member of the GASA Advisory Council, delivered the Ministry’s address during a session on global efforts to combat fraud. He spoke about the Ministry’s cooperation with international partners and its support for joint action against fraud and other crimes.

Al Kaabi said that digital transformation and new technologies have changed the nature of fraud in recent years, making such crimes more complex, organised, and likely to cross national borders. These changes, he noted, require security measures that develop at the same pace.

He added that, under the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the Ministry places the protection of society and the preservation of security and stability among its main priorities. Its work in this field includes exchanging information and expertise and improving early-warning and rapid-response procedures.

He also referred to the use of modern technology and artificial intelligence to analyze criminal patterns and identify attempted fraud at an early stage, alongside public awareness of new and changing fraud methods.

In closing, Al Kaabi confirmed that the Ministry would continue supporting international efforts against fraud and transnational crime to protect communities and economies and make the digital environment safer.