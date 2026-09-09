DLD concludes IPS 2026 participation with focus on investment, talent

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) concluded its participation as Strategic Partner of the 22nd edition of IPS 2026 with a three-day programme focused on expanding institutional investment, enhancing professional standards and developing national talent in the real estate sector.

The programme reflected DLD’s vision to build an integrated real estate ecosystem combining capital diversification, market professionalism and sustainable talent development, supporting the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Ahmad Al Falahi, Senior Real Estate Consultant at DLD, delivered a specialised session on real estate investment funds, highlighting their role in attracting institutional, regional and international capital, broadening the investment base and diversifying investment instruments.

He also outlined the framework established under Decree No. (22) of 2022 concerning privileges for real estate investment funds in Dubai. The framework allows eligible funds to register with DLD and benefit from a range of privileges, subject to specified terms and conditions, supporting Dubai’s appeal to long-term institutional capital.

The final day also recognised distinguished real estate brokers and brokerage firms for their performance, customer service and contribution to professional standards.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at DLD, said, “The strength of the real estate market is built on the integration of effective regulation and professional practice. Brokers play a pivotal role in strengthening trust, enhancing the customer experience and connecting investors with the right opportunities.”

He added that the recognition celebrates professionals who demonstrate exemplary standards while reinforcing DLD’s commitment to developing broker capabilities, raising performance standards and strengthening transparency and accountability.

DLD also continued its empowerment workshops, where Noura Al Jasmi, Senior Consultant for Corporate Support at DLD, highlighted the outcomes of initiatives implemented over the past two years to broaden career opportunities for Emiratis and enhance their readiness to work and grow across the real estate sector.

The initiatives aim to build a sustainable pipeline of national talent through training, employment and professional development, while increasing Emirati participation across the real estate ecosystem.

Over the three days, DLD’s programme covered market data, digital services, artificial intelligence, institutional investment, homeownership opportunities, real estate education, professional excellence and the empowerment of Emirati talent and national companies.

The participation also enabled direct engagement with investors, developers, brokers and partners, reflecting DLD’s broader role in regulating the market, enhancing services, expanding investment instruments, fostering innovation and developing professional and national capabilities.