Jordan's King awards Abdullah bin Bayyah Supreme Order of Renaissance for serving Islam, promoting tolerance

AMMAN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has awarded Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, the Supreme Order of the Renaissance of the First Degree, one of Jordan's highest decorations, in recognition of his scholarly and intellectual stature and his international contributions to serving Islam, promoting the values of tolerance and peace, and strengthening a culture of dialogue and coexistence.

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan presented Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah with the decoration during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 19th General Conference of the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Amman, held under the title The Ummah’s Priorities for the Next 25 Years (2026-2050).

The recognition reflects the UAE's distinguished standing and the high regard in which it is held, as well as the pioneering approach the country has established in promoting peace, strengthening the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, and building bridges of dialogue and understanding among peoples and cultures.

The honour also recognises Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah's scholarly and intellectual career and his contributions to promoting wisdom, moderation and reconciliation.

Through his roles as Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, he has launched initiatives that have helped translate the UAE's vision into action in support of peace, dialogue and human fraternity.

The recognition further reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the bonds of affection, mutual respect and cooperation between the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.