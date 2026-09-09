Ajman intensifies meetings, strengthens presence at AIM 2026 Summit

AJMAN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber marked a notable presence at the AIM Summit 2026, holding more than 60 meetings and discussions with government officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and global business representatives.

These discussions explored collaborative partnerships, investment prospects, and trade exchange opportunities, ultimately serving to strengthen economic ties and open new avenues for cooperation with international markets.

The Chamber is committed to promoting investment opportunities in Ajman across the fields of logistics, smart warehousing, smart transportation, smart storage, innovation hubs, and recycling.

Furthermore, it seeks to highlight prime opportunities within the sectors of "industry, tourism, real estate, infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy, the green economy, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and information technology."

The Ajman Chamber seeks to diversify its participation in global economic and investment forums to support the achievement of the Ajman Vision 2030 objectives.

This vision focuses on providing a competitive business environment and an investment climate that drives economic growth by improving the business landscape, enhancing investment promotion and attraction programs, and upgrading trade networks and logistics services.

Moreover, several government and economic entities in the Emirate of Ajman participated within the Ajman Chamber pavilion, including the "Department of Economic Development, Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, the Transport Authority, Ajman Free Zones Authority, Thara Entrepreneurship hub, and Al Zorah." Additionally, GFH Partners participated under the Chamber’s umbrella as one of the leading investment companies in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Finance also reinforced its presence by taking part in the meetings and engagements held at the Ajman Chamber pavilion.

The participation aims to enhance the emirate's international economic presence, open new avenues for cooperation and partnership with global markets. Furthermore, it seeks to highlight the Emirate’s attractive business environment, and the comprehensive array of services, facilities, initiatives, and incentives it provides to support investors and entrepreneurs and attract high-quality investments.