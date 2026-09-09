Expo Centre Sharjah strengthens presence at World Trade Centres Conference

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) strengthened its regional presence in the exhibitions and conferences sector through its participation in the 2026 World Trade Centres Association (WTCA) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Regional Conference, hosted recently in Cairo by World Trade Centre Cairo.

The conference brought together a distinguished group of business leaders, investors, innovators and representatives of World Trade Centres from across the region, providing a platform to explore new opportunities for collaboration and strengthen economic ties.

The Centre’s participation reaffirmed its role in supporting the growth of the exhibitions and conferences sector, strengthening trade and investment partnerships across regional markets, and expanding its network of relationships with World Trade Centres, economic institutions and business communities. It also provided an opportunity to explore new avenues for cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The conference served as a platform for exchanging insights on the future growth of the exhibitions and conferences sector, exploring opportunities for collaboration across markets, and discussing ways to build cross-border partnerships that support and enhance the sector’s role in driving economic activity.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the Centre’s participation in the conference reflects its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for the exhibitions and events industry.

He noted that such platforms provide an opportunity for direct dialogue on the transformations shaping the sector and the opportunities emerging across regional markets.

He said, “Our participation in the World Trade Centres Association Middle East & Africa Regional Conference comes at a time when the exhibitions and conferences sector is undergoing rapid development, driven by its growing role in supporting trade and investment and fostering connections between markets. The conference provided us with an important opportunity to engage with World Trade Centres, economic institutions and business communities, and to exchange insights on best practices and the latest trends shaping the sector.”

He added, “Through our participation in this conference, we are keen to further strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for the exhibitions and events industry and open new avenues for cooperation with our partners across the region. We also believe that greater integration among World Trade Centres is fundamental to building more effective partnerships, facilitating market access and turning networking opportunities into projects and initiatives that support economic growth.”

The conference featured discussions on prospects for cooperation in organising and hosting exhibitions and business events, as well as the role of World Trade Centres in facilitating connections among business communities. It also highlighted economic and investment opportunities across markets in the Middle East and Africa.