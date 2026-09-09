On behalf of UAE President, Nahyan bin Mubarak attends funeral of King of Norway

OSLO, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today attended the funeral of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway.

The funeral was held at Oslo Cathedral in the presence of members of the Norwegian Royal Family, monarchs, heads of state and government and their representatives, as well as senior officials and dignitaries.

The UAE’s participation in the funeral reflects the deep ties of friendship and mutual respect between the UAE and the Kingdom of Norway.