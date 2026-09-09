Mohammed Al Obeidli elected Vice President of Asian Sailing Federation

ABU DHABI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian Sailing Federation has elected Mohammed Al Obeidli as Vice President of the Federation, representing the West Asia region, by acclamation, following the completion of the candidacy procedures and electoral process in accordance with the regulations and bylaws approved by the Asian Sailing Federation.

Al Obeidli, Secretary-General of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, will assume his new responsibilities during the General Assembly meeting of the continental federation in Nagoya, Japan, held alongside the Asian Games, scheduled to take place from 19th September to 4th October 2026.

He will also continue in his current role as Chairman of the Development Committee of the Asian Sailing Federation for the upcoming 2026–2030 term.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, congratulated Al Obeidli on his election as Vice President of the Asian Sailing Federation representing the West Asia region.

He affirmed that the achievement reflects the confidence placed in Emirati sports competencies at both continental and international levels, as well as their active role in supporting and advancing Asian sport.

For his part, Mohammed Al Obeidli expressed his pride in the Asian Sailing Federation’s confidence in him to represent the West Asia region, extending his appreciation to the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee for their continued support.

He noted that his new position is both an honor and a responsibility, requiring him to embody the leadership role of Emirati sporting competencies in development initiatives and in shaping the future of Asian sport.

Al Obeidli added that he looks forward to working with the sailing federations of Asian countries to strengthen cooperation and further develop the sport of sailing, while supporting emerging talents and expanding participation, thereby contributing to enhancing the presence and standing of Asian sailing on the international stage.