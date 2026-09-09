UAE National Pavilion draws 1,875 visitors at El Alamein International Airshow 2026

EL ALAMEIN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Pavilion continued to attract strong interest on the second day of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, welcoming 1,875 visitors, including senior official and military delegations from around the world.

The pavilion, the largest at the exhibition, showcased advanced UAE capabilities, solutions and technologies across the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion hosted high-level military delegations who explored products and innovations presented by UAE organisations and companies.

The visits provided opportunities to engage with senior officials, decision-makers and international experts, explore new areas of cooperation and strengthen strategic partnerships, while highlighting the competitiveness of UAE industries in regional and global markets.

Participating organisations and companies also held 36 meetings with international organisations, companies and visiting delegations during the second day.

The IDEX and NAVDEX teams held eight meetings, while the UMEX team conducted four and the ISNR team held three. Abu Dhabi Aviation conducted 13 meetings, EDGE Group held five, and Generation 5 carried out three.

A key highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Abu Dhabi Aviation and Petroleum Air Services (PAS), opening new avenues for cooperation and joint business initiatives.

The UAE National Pavilion will continue its participation at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026, which brings together 250 exhibitors from more than 50 countries.

Through its participation, the UAE aims to strengthen its position across the aviation, aerospace, defence and advanced technology sectors, showcase the development of its national industries, enter new markets and deepen international cooperation.