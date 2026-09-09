SCCI to launch first 'Jashe and Sahnah' Festival in Kalba

KALBA, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, will launch the first Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba from 24th to 27th September.

The festival will bring together government institutions, fishing-supplies companies, fish-processing facilities, productive families and home-based businesses, showcasing Jashe, sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment, both staples of life along the UAE’s east coast for generations.

Six government entities will participate: Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen.

Held in partnership with Sharqiya Kalba TV, the festival will enable productive families to showcase and market products inspired by the UAE’s maritime heritage. Visitors will also be able to purchase locally made products and explore different varieties of Jashe and Sahnah.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival is the Chamber’s latest economic and heritage initiative aimed at supporting coastal food industries rooted in the heritage and collective memory of Eastern Region communities.

He said it highlights traditional expertise in the sustainable use and preservation of marine resources while demonstrating how Jashe and Sahnah production can be developed into value-added economic products.

Ahmed Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of Kalba City Municipality, said preparations are progressing in cooperation with SCCI and participating partners to deliver an inaugural edition reflecting Kalba’s standing.

He added that the festival is expected to serve as a family and tourism destination, attracting visitors from across the UAE and abroad while supporting community engagement and local economic activity.

The programme will feature competitions, educational workshops and awareness sessions on marine sustainability and responsible fishing practices.

Visitors will learn about the stages of catching and drying Al Ouma fish and preparing Sahnah using traditional spices. The festival will also feature platforms showcasing fishing technologies and boats, alongside a dedicated marketplace for productive families.