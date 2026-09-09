SIRA's 'Thank You UAE' campaign achieves exceptional milestones in its second phase

DUBAI, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The "Thank You UAE" campaign, launched by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), has recorded significant engagement during its second phase, with more than 192,000 messages of gratitude approved and published through its digital platform.

The campaign also attracted more than 850,000 visitors, with participants representing more than 171 nationalities across 171 countries. Government participation included the Transport Security Department of Dubai Police, Digital Dubai and Dubai Courts.

More than 192,000 messages were recorded from within the UAE, in addition to over 18,000 from abroad. More than 121,000 messages were approved for publication using artificial intelligence technologies, while messages expressing thanks and gratitude accounted for 80 percent of submissions.

Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA, said the figures reflected the experiences of participants and the UAE's standing among people of different nationalities.

He said analysis of more than 192,000 messages showed that pride and belonging ranked first among the values associated with the UAE at 41 percent, followed by safety and security at 38 percent, trust in leadership and institutions at 34 percent, opportunities, development and prosperity at 30 percent, and happiness and quality of life at 23 percent.

Tolerance and coexistence, as well as viewing the UAE as a second home, each accounted for 18 percent.

Al Saleis said, “These findings confirm that the UAE's achievements are no longer measured solely by its developmental accomplishments, but also by the profound human impact it has made on the lives of millions.”

He added that participation from 171 nationalities and messages received from 171 countries demonstrated the UAE's global standing and the reach of its values of tolerance, coexistence and quality of life.

Participation was highest from the UAE, followed by Egypt, Pakistan, India, Syria, Yemen, Jordan, the Philippines, Sudan and Bangladesh.

Major General Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transport Security Department, said the department's participation reflected gratitude to the UAE and its leadership, while supporting national identity and social responsibility.

He added that officers, non-commissioned officers, personnel and civilian employees were encouraged to participate by sharing messages expressing their pride in the country.

The campaign's second phase also saw the launch of the Thank You UAE Observatory, a digital experience that transforms each approved message into a glowing star displayed in a virtual global sky.

Each message is linked to a real star carrying a globally recognised astronomical identification number, creating a lasting digital representation of the campaign's messages and the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace, mutual respect and openness.

SIRA said the campaign's achievements reflect the UAE's connection with people of diverse nationalities and mark a further milestone in the initiative.

The campaign will continue through the Emarat Al Aman event, providing further opportunities for residents and visitors to share messages of gratitude and expanding the initiative's reach.