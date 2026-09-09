SACC invites creators to submit Arab-inspired children's animation projects

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Animation and Comics Conference (SACC) 2026 has opened submissions for the Pitch the Project Award, inviting artists, writers, producers and creators to develop original animated series for children inspired by Arab cultures and traditions.

Submissions are open until 1st October, with applicants invited to develop their concepts into complete pitch decks covering the series, its world, characters and narrative structure. A specialist jury will select three projects to be pitched during the conference.

The projects should draw on stories, cultures and traditions from across the Arab region and reimagine them through children's animation, creating characters and worlds rooted in their cultural environments.

The award forms part of SACC's efforts to support talent in the sector and connect creators with animation professionals, producers and industry organisations, while encouraging the development of original locally inspired content.

Applicants must submit a PDF pitch deck of no more than 15 slides and 20 MB, outlining the series title and concept, characters, settings and the structure and main narrative elements of a typical episode.

Artwork or mood boards may also be included to illustrate the project's visual identity and give the jury a clearer understanding of the proposed series.

A specialist jury will assess entries based on creativity, originality, cultural identity and potential impact, with preference given to strong stories, clearly defined concepts and ideas capable of being developed into animated children's series.

Three finalists will present their projects to animation industry professionals at SACC. The first-place winner will receive AED15,000, with AED7,000 for second place and AED4,000 for third.

The Pitch the Project Award returns following its 2025 edition, which attracted projects inspired by local stories and cultures.