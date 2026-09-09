SGCA winners reveal keys to successful award entries

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has highlighted the key elements behind successful entries, drawing on the experiences of previous winners and members of its judging panel.

The award recognises impactful communication initiatives and encourages government entities, organisations and private-sector institutions to document their practices, measure results and share models that contribute to advancing the government communication ecosystem.

Insights from previous winners and judges indicate that a strong entry should clearly explain the issue an initiative was designed to address, its strategy and implementation, and the measurable results and impact achieved, supported by reliable evidence and data.

Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL) and CEO of Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa), stressed the importance of carefully studying the criteria and requirements of the relevant category.

SDAL won the 2025 award in the “Outstanding Communication Award for a Higher Quality of Life” category.

Al Tunaiji said entities should select initiatives that closely match the criteria and demonstrate how government communication supports strategic priorities, raises awareness and promotes services and projects.

He noted that SDAL's winning entry presented the initiative's rationale, objectives, target groups and implementation mechanisms, alongside the integration of media, field and digital communication. Results were supported by statistics, reports, media monitoring, content samples and engagement data.

He added that competitive entries require early preparation, accurate documentation and measurement of results, while highlighting innovation, partnerships and sustainability.

Ali Jaber, Director-General of MBC Channels, Dean of the Mohammed bin Rashid School for Communication at the American University in Dubai and a member of the SGCA jury, said the submitted entry forms the basis of the judging process.

He explained that judges examine the rationale behind an initiative, its strategy, implementation mechanisms, results and impact, adding that presenting these elements coherently and supporting them with indicators and documented evidence enables objective evaluation.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, another winner in the previous edition, also shared its experience.

Salama Nader Alqubaisi, Manager of Corporate Communications at the Fund, said, “Through its entry for the Sharjah Government Communication Award, the Fund was keen to present an integrated experience that reflects the impact of corporate communication in highlighting development achievements and beneficiaries' stories, drawing on real-life examples and reliable results.”

She added, “Effective communication is not limited to presenting figures and results; it tells the story behind them and places people at the heart of development.”

Alqubaisi said the entry process and award criteria were clear, enabling participating entities to focus on presenting their initiatives comprehensively and documenting their practices and results.

SGCA advises participants to begin by clearly identifying the issue their initiative addresses, rather than simply compiling supporting materials. Entries should then outline objectives, target audiences, key messages, methodology and communication channels before documenting implementation.

Participants are also expected to demonstrate results through measurable indicators such as reach, engagement or changes in performance, and explain the wider impact on audiences, communities or institutions.

Supporting evidence may include official reports, performance indicators, studies, surveys, digital analytics, media coverage, photographs and videos.

SGCA evaluates entries across three main areas: results and impact, strategy and planning, and implementation. An additional excellence score of up to 10 percent may be awarded to entries that use artificial intelligence responsibly and innovatively.

The award also cautions against common mistakes, including choosing an unsuitable category, confusing strategy with implementation, focusing on activities without demonstrating results, and submitting claims unsupported by evidence.

The SGCA participation guide provides further guidance on preparing entries, documenting results and impact, meeting evidence requirements and avoiding issues that could affect evaluation.