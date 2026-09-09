Sharjah Police forum highlights family security, child online protection

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police (SP), through its Legal Affairs Department, organised the “A Security System for a Safe Family Future” forum to mark World Law Day, focusing on family security and protecting children from online risks.

The forum was attended by Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General of the Child Safety Department; Rashid Mohammed Ali Al Zaabi, Director of the Districts Affairs Department (DAD); alongside directors-general, department heads and specialists.

Bin Amer said protecting families and strengthening their stability is a shared responsibility requiring coordinated security, legal, social, psychological and technical efforts.

He stressed the importance of preventive awareness and keeping pace with emerging challenges to protect children and reduce risks affecting families and the wider community.

A panel discussion addressed legislation governing children's use of social media platforms, digital protection, cybersecurity and preventive measures aimed at strengthening community security.

Chief Prosecutor Salah Mohammed Al Hammadi outlined legislation related to children's social media use, while Abdelnasir Obaid Bukhatir, Director of the Sharjah Cyber Security Center, discussed digital protection and cybersecurity.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Khalifa Al Mheiri, Head of the Crime Reduction Section, highlighted SP's preventive and field efforts, while Sheikha Abdullah Al Zaabi examined the impact of legislation on families and society. Psychiatric consultant Moaz Abdulrahman Al Zarouni addressed the psychological impact of children's social media use on children and their families.

Participants stressed the need to raise family awareness of digital risks and crimes, strengthen supervision of children's social media use and clarify the legal responsibilities of families and digital platforms.

They also called for greater use of technical solutions and cybersecurity tools to protect children from harmful content and online exploitation, alongside stronger cooperation among security, legal, social and health authorities.

The forum further highlighted the importance of open family dialogue, psychological support and monitoring behavioural changes in children to help build a cohesive and secure family environment.

At the conclusion, Bin Amer honoured participants and contributors in recognition of their role in enriching the discussions and supporting efforts to strengthen family security and community stability.