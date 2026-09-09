SEDD concludes AIM Investment Summit 2026 participation

SHARJAH, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has concluded its participation in the AIM Investment Summit 2026, which attracted more than 25,000 participants from 191 countries.

During the summit, SEDD showcased Sharjah's key economic strengths and investment opportunities across the emirate's priority sectors.

The event brought together investors, policymakers, officials and representatives of economic and investment institutions from around the world to discuss ways to boost investment, support sustainable economic growth and examine trends reshaping global markets.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and member of the Sharjah Executive Council, said Sharjah's participation reflects its vision to strengthen its position on the global investment map and attract quality investment through a flexible, competitive and sustainable business environment.

He said, “Sharjah's participation in the AIM Investment Summit 2026 reflects the emirate's commitment to raising its profile in international economic and investment circles and highlighting the diverse investment opportunities it offers.”

Al Mahmoud added that SEDD continues to develop an integrated system of services, facilities and incentives to meet investor needs, support ease of doing business and help companies expand.

He noted that the summit also provided an opportunity for direct engagement with international investors and economic institutions, enabling SEDD to promote Sharjah's competitive advantages and explore new partnerships and investment opportunities.

SEDD's participation in international economic events supports its efforts to develop the business environment, strengthen the competitiveness of the local economy and support the private sector, in line with Sharjah's sustainable development goals.