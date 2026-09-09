UAE–German ties: Decade of strategic partnership, political dialogue, economic cooperation

BERLIN, 9th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ahmed Al Mahmoud, former UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, affirmed that the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan represents a new and significant milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Through the establishment of the strategic partnership and the intensification of high-level visits and institutional cooperation over the following decade, to the strong partnership the two countries share today, mutual trust and common interests have remained the enduring pillars of the relationship.

Al Mahmoud added, “This state visit holds particular significance for me, as it offers an opportunity to witness how the efforts launched more than five decades ago have evolved and how UAE–German relations have developed into a firmly-established and forward-looking partnership. This visit also provides an important opportunity to continue building on the progress achieved and to unlock new avenues for cooperation in the areas of economy, investment, technology, energy, education, and innovation, thereby advancing our shared interests and supporting the aspirations of both leaderships and their peoples.”

Al Mahmoud concluded by stating that the strength of UAE–German relations lies in their ability to evolve in response to changing circumstances while preserving the principles of respect, trust, and dialogue.

He affirmed that state visit represents a new chapter in a partnership launched years ago that continues to shape a more prosperous and brighter future.