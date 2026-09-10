Oman, UN call for efforts to de-escalate regional tensions

MUSCAT, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Omani Foreign Minister, received a telephone call on Wednesday from António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments and their humanitarian repercussions. They also highlighted the efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and create conducive conditions for the return of dialogue and diplomatic endeavours, contributing to addressing outstanding issues through political means.

The UN Secretary-General praised the constructive role undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman in supporting diplomatic endeavours and bridging views, emphasising the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two sides to enhance de-escalation efforts and support the humanitarian response.

For his part, the foreign minister affirmed the importance of continuing to intensify diplomatic efforts, exercising wisdom and restraint, and giving scope to political and diplomatic endeavours to contain tension and address issues of concern, thereby consolidating security, stability, and peace in the region.