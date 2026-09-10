Bahraini, Egyptian FMs discuss latest regional developments

MANAMA, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani discussed with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, the latest developments in the current situation in the region.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that during a telephone call on Wednesday, the two ministers discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing escalation and tensions in a manner that would contribute to strengthening security, stability, and peace in the region.

The call also covered the close relations between the two countries across various fields, amid their mutual commitment to developing and enhancing these ties and broadening their horizons in ways that serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.