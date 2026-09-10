UN calls for protecting education systems — both in person and online

NEW YORK, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all parties to conflict must stop and prevent attacks on schools and other education institutions, meet their obligations under international law, and hold perpetrators accountable.

''Countries need to invest in education for every child, fully endorse and implement the Safe Schools Declaration, and support the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack. We must work together to prepare and protect education systems — both in person and online — particularly for girls and children in vulnerable situations. And we need to safely reintegrate children and youth associated with armed forces and groups back into schools and communities,'' said Guterre in a message on the occasion of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, observed on 9 September every year.

The United Nations, he added, offers a range of tools to support countries in these efforts, including through UNESCO’s practical guidance and policy support.

''Education is a passport to a better future for every child and young person. It is also a fundamental human right. But exercising that right is becoming increasingly dangerous.''

In the past two years, ne noted, more than 8,500 attacks worldwide targeted schools, students and teachers, unleashing a wave of deadly violence, abductions and trauma.

All States, he affirmed, have an obligation to ensure the right to education for every child — and the safety of schools and places of learning.

Together, let’s keep children safe as they learn and build the peaceful futures they deserve, he urged.

The International Day to Protect Education from Attack is observed annually on September 9 to raise global awareness about the urgent need to safeguard schools, students, and teachers during armed conflict.