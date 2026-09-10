SINF to feature participants from 28 countries

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Aisha Al-Hosan, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre and General Coordinator of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), announced that the forum features participants from 28 countries and over 120 individuals, offering more than 60 diverse workshops from September 23 to 26.

Al-Hosan stated that the forum’s 26th edition will showcase 30 new publications from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and include participation from 28 countries. The forum’s main tent will host government institution pavilions, storytelling spaces, various workshops, and interactive exhibitions.

Speaking to "Sharjah 24," Al-Hosan added that the event programme includes academic sessions, cultural cafés, workshops on artificial intelligence and puppetry, and puppet theatre performances aligned with the forum’s theme, "Tales of Friends." She invited the public to enjoy the wide range of programmes offered by the Sharjah International Narrator Forum.

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) and Head of the Supreme Organising Committee for the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), has announced that Finland will be the guest of honour for the forum's 26th edition.

He noted that Finland was selected as the guest of honour because it possesses one of the world's oldest cultural heritage archives and is home to a Finnish epic that is studied by scholars and researchers of cultural heritage worldwide.