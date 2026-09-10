Around 1.2 billion jobs worldwide depend on healthy ecosystems: ILO

GENEVA, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Land degradation and desertification are not only environmental challenges. They also have significant implications for jobs and livelihoods, particularly in rural and land-dependent communities, according to a policy brief by International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The policy brief Just transition policy brief on decent work implications from land degradation and desertification is the first to explore these links, position the just transition concept within the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and land degradation, and how a just transition approach can support more sustainable and inclusive responses.

According to the policy brief, around 1.2 billion jobs worldwide depend on healthy ecosystems. Land degradation can undermine employment and livelihoods by reducing productivity and affecting sectors that rely heavily on natural resources, including agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

At the same time, efforts to restore degraded land and promote sustainable land management can create new jobs and transform existing ones. However, these changes can also create challenges when new opportunities emerge in different locations or sectors, require different skills, or take time to materialize.

The policy brief examines how the ILO Guidelines for a Just Transition towards Environmentally Sustainable Economies and Societies for All can support efforts to address land degradation and desertification.

To mark the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification which took place in Mongolia, from 17 to 28 August 2026, the brief highlights the importance of social dialogue, skills development, social protection, support for sustainable enterprises and respect for fundamental principles and rights at work. It also calls for stronger engagement of governments, employers’ and workers’ organizations in policies addressing land degradation.

By bringing the world of work dimension into land restoration efforts, the policy brief underlines opportunities to advance environmental objectives while protecting livelihoods, creating decent work and ensuring that no one is left behind.