Attacks on schools rise by 33% in 2025: UNESCO

PARIS, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- On the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, UNESCO expresses its grave concern over the continued rise in attacks on schools around the world. In 2025, 1,680 attacks were recorded worldwide – a 33% increase compared to the previous year. More broadly, an estimated 258 million children and adolescents have had their education disrupted by crises worldwide, including 93 million who are entirely out of school.

''I am deeply alarmed by the sharp increase in attacks on schools, which are depriving children of safety, learning and hope. Schools and universities must be protected at all times. We call on all parties to conflict to respect international law and ensure that education can continue in safety and dignity, even in the midst of crisis,'' said UNESCO Director-General

Khaled El-Enany in a message on the observance.

The latest global data reveal an alarming escalation in attacks on schools. In 2025, 1,680 attacks on schools were verified by the United Nations – an increase of 33% compared to 1,265 attacks in 2024.

Nearly 80% of all out-of-school crisis-affected children – some 74 million – live in just 20 countries facing the world's most severe crises. Within these settings, the barriers to learning are steepest for the most vulnerable: 74% of refugee children, 52% of internally displaced children, and 45% of children with disabilities are out of school.

The consequences can last long after crises. The longer education is disrupted, the greater the risk that children will never return to school, and that girls, in particular, will face exploitation and abuse.

This trend reflects a broader deterioration in the protection of children during armed conflict. In 2025, the United Nations verified 38,558 grave violations against children, affecting 24,174 children – the highest number since the monitoring mandate began.

In response to these growing threats, UNESCO is mobilizing its partners on the ground in more than 20 countries affected by conflict and crisis, to act at three levels: to deliver concrete solutions to strengthen preparedness, to ensure learning continuity when schools are disrupted, and to accompany recovery after the immediate crisis subsides.

The International Day to Protect Education from Attack is observed annually on September 9 to raise global awareness about the urgent need to safeguard schools, students, and teachers during armed conflict.