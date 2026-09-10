Gold and silver prices stabilize; other precious metals rise

LONDON, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold and silver prices have entered a choppy stabilization phase, while other precious metals like platinum show relative strength amid shifting Federal Reserve rate expectations and resilient US economic data.

Spot gold was largely unchanged at $4,396.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.4% to $4,440.80.

As for other precious metals, spot silver was steady at $67.30 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,897.57 and palladium gained 0.2% to $1,355.44.