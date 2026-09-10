UAE Search and Rescue Team intensifies humanitarian efforts in Nepal, finds six missing

KATHMANDU, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Search and Rescue Team continues its field operations in the Republic of Nepal as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to support Nepalese authorities in search and rescue operations following the devastating floods that struck the country.

In coordination with Nepalese authorities, the team succeeded in locating six missing people in the Trishuli area as field search operations continue in the affected areas. The operations reflect the team's professionalism and readiness to carry out complex field missions amid the area's challenging terrain, while also demonstrating its efficiency in conducting daily operations in disaster-hit areas.

The team continues its operations in Rasuwa and Trishuli, using advanced equipment and technologies, alongside drones for surveying, aerial imaging and three-dimensional mapping, enhancing the efficiency of search operations and access to targeted locations.

Hammoud Al Afari, Director of UAE Relief Operations, said the team continues its missions in coordination with Nepalese authorities, deploying its capabilities and expertise to support search and rescue efforts and locate missing people.

These efforts are part of the UAE's humanitarian response in Nepal, which includes search and rescue operations and the provision of relief assistance to those affected.