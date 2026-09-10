Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED4.6 billion in August

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s real estate sector recorded transactions worth AED4.6 billion in August 2026, through 9,139 transactions across various areas of the emirate. The total traded area in sales transactions reached 12.5 million square feet, reflecting the continued activity of Sharjah’s real estate market.

These results reflect the strength of Sharjah's real estate sector and its continued ability to achieve sustainable growth, supported by a flexible regulatory system and an advanced legislative framework that protects rights and stimulates long-term strategic investments.

The indicators also confirm the success of development plans and well-planned urban expansion in enhancing investor confidence, cementing the emirate’s position as a safe and attractive real estate investment destination for local, regional and international capital.

Data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed that ownership certificate transactions totalled 4,804, representing 52.6 percent of all transactions, followed by title deed transactions at 2,658, or 29.1 percent, and initial sales contract transactions at 978, or 10.7 percent. Mortgage transactions totalled 430, or 4.7 percent, worth AED654.2 million, while valuation transactions reached 269, representing 2.9 percent of the total.

Sales transactions were carried out across 120 areas throughout the cities and regions of Sharjah, covering residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties. A total of 1,220 land transactions were recorded, while 589 transactions involved subdivided units and 555 involved built-in land. Two transactions involved under-construction land, in addition to one transaction involving agricultural land.

Industrial Area 4 recorded Sharjah’s highest real estate deal in August, involving land worth AED55 million, while Al Khan recorded the month’s highest mortgage transaction, involving built-in land worth AED100 million.

The number of sales transactions across the emirate reached 2,367, including 1,676 in Sharjah City. Muwaileh Commercial topped the list in terms of sales transactions with 278, followed by Al Sajaa Industrial with 174, Al Menhaz with 172 and Al Khan with 144.

In terms of trading value, Al Menhaz ranked first with AED610.9 million, followed by Tilal with AED356.8 million, Al Waaha with AED349.4 million and Al Sajaa Industrial with AED332.5 million.

In the Central Region, 555 sales transactions were recorded, with Industrial 2 accounting for the highest number at 180 and also recording the highest trading value at AED355 million.

In Khor Fakkan City, 91 sales transactions were recorded, led by Hay Al Mudeife 1 with 45 transactions. The area also recorded the highest trading value at AED52.8 million.

Kalba City recorded 45 sales transactions, led by Al Tareef 5 with 16 transactions. The area also posted the highest trading value at AED11.5 million.